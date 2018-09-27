On and off showers again on Thursday

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday across South Mississippi. Our rain chance will decrease through the weekend, but not a lot. We’re still keeping a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in over the weekend. It doesn’t look like a wash-out. In fact, not everyone will see rain, but keep your rain gear handy. We will see rain chances decrease into next week.
A front is trying to move our way from the Midwest, but it will stall, keeping us in the warm and humid air mass with abundant moisture to fuel our showers and thunderstorms. We are expecting one to three inches of rain with some isolated higher totals.
In the tropics, the remnants of Kirk regenerated and is a Tropical Storm moving toward the Caribbean. Post-Tropical Leslie is expected to stay out to sea, but the remnants could re-form in the next five days. The cluster off the east coast has a 0% chance for development now.