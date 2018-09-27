New Biloxi movie theater announces job fair ahead of opening

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - If you ever wanted a job in movies, now is your chance.
Premiere Lux Cine announced it will host a job fair at Edgewater Mall Oct. 9 and 10 ahead of a planned opening date later this year.
The theater, located where Sears once stood, has openings for ushers, cashiers, bartenders, servers and more.
Interviews will be held inside the former Lady Footlocker store near the food court from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Anyone interested must first complete an online application, and candidates are welcome to bring a resume to the interview as well.
The theater is expected to open in November, officials with Edgewater Mall previously told WLOX New Now.
