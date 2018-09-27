Moss Point votes on 2019 budget

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - With just four days to spare, Moss Point voted Wednesday on a budget for the 2019 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. The budget includes nearly half a million dollars in cuts the mayor said were needed because a millage increase was voted down.
“There’s a lot of cuts that we’ve made. So it’s going to be a lean system, a lean operation, which is how government should be," said Mayor Mario King. The mayor’s lean budget includes not filling vacant positions, switching some full-time jobs to part time, and putting a cap on overtime pay.
“We’re not cutting any services and that’s what’s most important,” he said. Services refers to public safety positions.
The change making the most impact to residents is an increase in utilities.
“So my water bill is going to go up $142 a year," said Moss Point resident Rick Hammack. "The water bill is already outrageous.”
Hammack and others got heated in Wednesday’s meeting, storming out.
“In February I was using 1,300 gallons. I cut it down to 500 gallons. I stopped watering my plants outside. I stopped doing all these things because the water bills are crazy. And I just want to let them know I don’t think it’s fair that they go up with it," he said.
By law, the increase will take effect in 30 days. A minimum charge of $17.20 for the first 3,000 gallons of water used. Anything over will cost you an additional $3.50 per thousand.
The mayor said, “We didn’t increase the taxes and we had to increase somewhere to be able to generate some revenue. When the economy increases, we have to do it here too.”
Mayor King had recommended eliminating the fire chief position. That isn’t happening. Chief Tommy Posey will get to keep his job.
“When the budget is adopted and whatever we have decide, the board decides, whether it’s to keep a position or eliminate a position, those positions are not there for a temporary time period. Those positions are there until the board decides that it is not needed. So any of these decisions can be revisited," King said.
Mayor King said things in the budget can be amended at a later date if need be.
