Man sentenced after breaking into home, assaulting child

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A Gulfport man will spend the next 30 years behind bars after admitting to breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a child.
Dominique Macon was convicted of sexual battery and burglary back in May. This week, the 26-year-old was sentenced for those crimes, which he reportedly confessed to investigators.
In May 2016, the nine-year-old victim of the assault told his parents he woke up in the middle of the night to a strange man in his bed. That man was later identified as Macon.
The child said Macon pulled down his pants and assaulted him. When the boy's younger brother woke up, he saw Macon and began screaming. Macon then fled out of the bedroom window, according to the child.
Authorities said they were investigating a similar incident at the time. That investigation resulted in the suspect's fingerprints.
"Gulfport Police were able to arrest Macon after the younger brother identified him as the suspect and after noting similarities between this crime and an earlier burglary where they were able to obtain Macon's fingerprints," said assistant district attorney Jason Josef.
After being arrested, Macon admitted to entering the child's home and assaulting him. He also confessed to entering another home in the middle of the night on a separate occasion.
Macon was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 10 of those years suspended. Due to the sexual nature of the crime, he will be required to serve every day of the 30-year sentence. Once he is released, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. He will also be on probation for five years.
“Protecting the children of our communities continues to be one of the most important duties of our office,” said district attorney Joel Smith. “We hope this brings some semblance of closure to a dark time in this young child’s life. We would like to commend the Gulfport Police Department for quickly identifying and apprehending this defendant before he could harm any more children.”
