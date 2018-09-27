Hancock County CASA has new forever home

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - The Hancock County CASA now has its forever home.
Wednesday was the official dedication ceremony of an effort that was a long time coming.
For officials, the only better than having a new home is to not be needed at all. This building was once the pediatric practice of Dr. Sidney Chevis.
“Doesn’t look like a physician’s office any more, which is nice,” he said while touring the renovated building on Dunbar Avenue. “It’s got a better purpose.”
The 3,100 square-foot building was purchased in April. After renovations through grants and donations, operations moved in June.
“I’m very, very delighted that CASA saw fit to take over my office,” Chevis said. “I’m hoping it’s a continuation of what my wife and I were doing for almost 40 years as foster parents.”
“Our volunteers, because of the unique nature of their work, they need a confidential place to prepare their case, to write their court reports and to work in this very specialized setting,” said Cynthia Chauvin, executive director of CASA of Hancock County.
To the six staff members and hundreds of volunteers who are trained as advocates, the building means much more.
“What this building says is that this organization is worthwhile,” Chauvin said. “It changes the lives of children and that we’re going to be here for many years to come and hopefully until the day that there are not more abused and neglected children that need voices.”
The numbers are improving dramatically. In less than a year, Hancock has reduced the number of children in DHS custody by 48 percent, down from 389 children to 198.
Chauvin credits the new Hancock County Court, established in January under Judge Trent Favre, for moving the cases through the system. Favre gives credit right back to CASA. “They’re growing deeper roots in Hancock County,” he said. “They were very strong to begin with but to have a permanent home means they’re here and they’re here to stay.”
Carol Shiyou has been a CASA advocate for five years. “To me this is more of a home now,” she said. “Because, before, it was just four walls. This now a home for all of us that have come to join to help the children.”
CASA is appointed to over 80 percent of the children in Hancock County’s foster care system.
