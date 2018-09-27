First Coast city to get C Spire’s latest fiber-to-the-home services

DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) - Diamondhead residents are getting access to C Spire's latest generation of fiber technology, which will provide high-speed Internet services, home phone capabilities, and live streaming TV. The small resort community will be the first city on the Gulf Coast to get C Spire's newest services.
City officials gathered with C Spire execs and business leaders Thursday at Diamondhead Country Club to announce the decision.
C Spire's Fiber-to-the-Home services, or the FTTH services, will include up to 1000 Mbps internet access, as well as a premium digital home phone service and award-winning live-streaming TV.
Diamondhead, which covers an area of 11.7 square miles, has a population of a little more than 8,000 people. That area will be divided into ten fiber hoods covering over 3,500 homes by C Spire.
The Mississippi-based telecommunications company began taking pre-orders for the FTTH services on Thursday. Construction will begin in December and is expected to be finished early next year. That's when the first service activations are expected to be completed.
“Fiber to the Home is a revolutionary technology that promises to boost home values, broaden entertainment opportunities, help expand the local economy and improve the quality of life for everyone,” said Ashley Phillips, general manager of the C Spire Home Services subsidiary that manages the company’s FTTH program.
Phillips said C Spire will keep residents updated on construction progress and as new areas receive the services.
“As a customer-inspired company, we want consumers to be comfortable with every step of the construction, installation and activation process. There’s a lot of excitement and anticipation around these services and we are committed to timely communications with everyone.”
The Diamondhead FTTH program promises to leverage the recent completion of new segment additions along the Gulf Coast to C Spire’s 8,600 route miles of backbone fiber optic infrastructure that spans much of the Magnolia state.
“These services are future-proofed with the incredible capacity that this technology supports,” Phillips said.
In addition to Gigabit-speed internet, which is available in only a handful of regions across the U.S., C Spire is offering Diamondhead residents digital home phone service and the nation’s first app-based, live streaming digital commercial TV service, which was honored by the cable TV industry last year as the best television technology product in the U.S.
C Spire TV delivers advanced cable TV features that consumers love in convenient and simple apps that are designed to run on popular streaming devices, such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku TV. The goal is to eliminate the need to outfit every TV in the home with a set-top box, saving several hundred dollars a year in rental fees.
“We’re excited about partnering with C Spire and becoming the first city on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to bring this game-changing technology to homeowners and families,” said Diamondhead Mayor Thomas Schafer. “A lot of companies talk about plans to bring advanced services, but C Spire is delivering on their promise.”
Hancock County is one of the state’s fastest growing areas and C Spire’s Fiber-to-the-Home will help attract new investment and growth in the region, according to Board of Supervisors President Blaine LaFontaine.
“Only a handful of communities around the U.S. have these cutting-edge, fiber-based broadband services – so Diamondhead is certainly well positioned for future success.”
