D’Iberville student doesn’t let cheerleading get in the way of academics

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - For Raegan Rushing, every day is a day to compete, whether it’s at cheer practice or in the classroom. The D’Iberville High School senior maintains a smooth 4.0 grade point average.
“I’ve always been very competitive. In the classroom, I’ve always been on top of my grades since elementary school. I’ve always wanted the highest grades. I work really hard and study all the time so that definitely helps," she said.
What also helps is Reagan's attention to detail. Whether it's juggling duties in the four school clubs she's in or keeping her two younger sisters organized.
“Everything’s planned out for sure. I’m very meticulous,” she said. "I’m usually the one that all my friends have a question for because I’m like in every club here. ‘Do we have money due today?’ so I’m usually on top of stuff like that. I have two younger sisters so they’re always like ‘Raegan Raegan Raegan’ Yes, I can help you.”
She could also be considered a go-to source on the ACT after making a 30 on the test and earning a spot in D’Iberville’s ACT Wall of Fame.
“I took it many times. I think the key is repetition. You just get used to the time sheets. That was my biggest thing, so if I finished every section I feel accomplished. I feel good about it. I’m really strong in English and reading," she said.
Raegan's also strong about cheerleading and rooting on D'Iberville every Friday Night.
"I’ve been cheering since my sixth grade year, so I’ve cheered every year of middle school and high school. I love Friday Night lights. We have a really strong community. It’s definitely my favorite part of cheerleading, cheering on our Warriors.”
She says she hasn’t decided on where she’ll go to college, but she does want to possibly study biomedical engineering.
