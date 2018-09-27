Cruisers will see cones on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Classic cars are about to start rolling into South Mississippi for Cruisin' The Coast.
In Biloxi, police are getting ready for the influx of traffic and will implement the city’s event traffic plan if necessary.
On Wednesday, Oct. 3 starting at around 11 p.m. crews will starting putting cones out on Highway 90 in Biloxi.
The cones will be in place in case police determine lanes need to be made available for emergency vehicles.
“The traffic plan will only be implemented if they feel the need, if it becomes gridlocked,” said Biloxi public affairs specialist Ceclia Dobbs Walton. “They don’t want to have to use this plan if they don’t need to, just because the cones are going down doesn’t mean they are blocking off one lane in each direction, they will only do that if whenever it’s needed.”
Police did implement the city’s event traffic plan earlier this year during Spring Break.
“The city of Biloxi has a traffic plan for all events that go on in the city like Mardis Gras, Scrapin' the Coast, Spring Break and Cruisn' the Coast,” said Dobbs Walton. “Those cones go down and are in place whenever officers need to implement the full plan.”
As part of the traffic plan, cones will be placed in the center of traffic, from White Avenue to DeBuys Road for eastbound traffic, and from DeBuys Road to Interstate 110 for westbound traffic.
A copy of the city’s Cruisin' traffic plan has been included in informational packets that Cruisin' organizers are giving to all Cruisers.
The city’s B-Alert texting service – text BILOXI to 888777 – will post traffic advisories regularly and will give notice if the traffic plan will be implemented.
For more information, visit the City of Biloxi’s website.
