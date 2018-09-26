WLOX Player of the Week: Harrison Central QB Dalyn Anderson

LYMAN, MS (WLOX) - Just one year removed from a 3-8 finish, Harrison Central has stormed out to a 4-1 start in 2018. The biggest reason for the Red Rebels' turnaround?
“Experience," Red Rebels head coach Casey Cain replied. "We’ve got a good senior class, a lot of them have played for a couple of years. Having their maturity and leadership has helped our football team.”
A crucial member of that senior class is Dalyn Anderson. The quarterback has provided a dynamic attack for the Red Rebels, throwing nine touchdowns to just two interceptions, adding four more scores on the ground as well.
“Last year, we struggled at times throwing the football," Cain said. "This year - right now - it’s been our strong suit. Dayln’s a dual-threat quarterback. He’s got good wheels but he’s also got a good arm. He can throw the short stuff, but then he throw it for the long passes, too.”
After experiencing two difficult seasons at West Harrison, Anderson credits a strong Harrison Central locker room for his success so far.
“It’s my team. I finally got a family," Anderson said. "We’re playing like a family, playing as a team, and we’re playing hard. I’ve never had a team like this. It’s great, feels good. Feels like you want to win, like you’re going to win every week.”
His 201 yard, four-touchdown passing performance Friday against Pascagoula gave Harrison Central a 26-24 win to open district play, and earned him our latest WLOX Player of the Week Honors.
