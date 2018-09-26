3-vehicle accident causes heavy traffic delays on Hwy 49 in north Gulfport

By Annie Johnson | September 26, 2018 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 12:45 PM

Gulfport, MS (WLOX) - Troopers are currently working the scene of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 49 before School Road in north Gulfport. One vehicle was overturned.

(Photo source: Brian Safford)
All northbound lanes are blocked. MDOT reports vehicles are having to travel on the right shoulder. Law enforcement is blocking the left southbound lane.

Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says injuries have been reported. It is unknown the extent of the injuries at this time.

(Photo source: Brian Safford)
A witness describes seeing two vehicles flip multiple times.

(Photo source: Brian Safford)
The area should be avoided, if possible.

