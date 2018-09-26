3-vehicle accident causes heavy traffic delays on Hwy 49 in north Gulfport

Gulfport, MS (WLOX) - Troopers are currently working the scene of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 49 before School Road in north Gulfport. One vehicle was overturned.
All northbound lanes are blocked. MDOT reports vehicles are having to travel on the right shoulder. Law enforcement is blocking the left southbound lane.
Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says injuries have been reported. It is unknown the extent of the injuries at this time.
A witness describes seeing two vehicles flip multiple times.
The area should be avoided, if possible.
