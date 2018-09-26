Scattered storms continue today and tomorrow

It’s been a soggy start to Wednesday! More showers and storms will continue through the morning, and we’ll see more pop up during the afternoon and evening. We may see heavy rain at times in some of these storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
A cold front will stall north of us late Wednesday and also on Thursday. With this front in place, widespread showers and storms are expected. Thanks to the rain, highs will be in the mid 80s. More showers and storms will fire up on Friday, but the coverage won’t be quite as widespread.
The weekend is looking drier, and that means we’ll warm up a bit. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
In the tropics, Kirk has regenerated into a Tropical Storm. It is not a threat to the Gulf at this point. There are two other disturbances in the Atlantic, but none are a threat to the Gulf.
