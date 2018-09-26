Robin Roberts' South Mississippi roots helped make her a thriver

It’s that drive to thrive that allows her to move from the anchor desk in New York to the women’s symposium in Biloxi to a celebration in Pass Christian, all within twenty-four hours. It’s just another day in the life of Robin Roberts. She says being a thriver is a matter of finding inner strength and a new path forward, something her parents laid the groundwork for in her life. “Thinking of the strength they gave me. All those times Momma and Daddy said, ‘You’re stronger than you think you are.’”