Power outage, traffic in Biloxi after car accident and transformer fire

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A small part of Biloxi may experience a power outage after a transformer exploded on Wednesday afternoon.
Mississippi Power is working on repairing the line. Traffic near Pass Road and Nelson Road is heavy as workers respond to the scene. Police are rerouting school traffic to avoid the area, which is near Popp’s Ferry Elementary School.
Reports say tree trimmers were cutting limbs when a limb fell on a line, causing a power line to fall and a transformer to blow. Suddenly, a nearby tree caught on fire.
Two drivers saw this unfold and and bumped into each other in a minor car accident Biloxi police said there were no injuries.
The fire is now out, but according to Mississippi Power’s outage map, there were at least 130 without power.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.