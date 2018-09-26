Pay raises on the way for the Gulfport PD

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -Police chief Leonard Papania fought for the raises to reach an important goal. “We want to establish a work environment where people want to work and want to stay and create careers.”
He feels the extra money could do the trick.
“It’s very specific to the police department and very specific to the sworn officers, the issue of retention. And it’s important when we recognize these issues, we take opportunities to try and solve them," Papania said.
When new Gulfport police recruits were hired on board just a few months ago, the average starting pay, about $34,000 dollars. Now, it’s going to go up substantially and that suits the new officers just fine.
“It is a huge deal for me. It’s going to make a big impact on my life," said patrol officer Tyler Cook. "The more financial stability I have, the better. The better I can do my job. So to be able to provide for my family with this extra money coming in is going to be really great.”
Even veteran officers have noticed the change, according to the chief.
“Generally, I think there’s optimism. Anytime that you have that opportunity to give your employees more, it’s always helpful," he said.
He also knows that despite the bigger paycheck, making ends meet is still tough.
“It’s challenging. And so I think you’ll continue to see officers work off-duty details and it’s an opportunity for them to make additional income," Papania said.
At the Gulfport PD, this is just a start for the chief.
“I expect every year as the chief of police would seek to improve pay for all our employees.”
The police pay increases were approved earlier this month by the city council, which upped the department budget by about $150,000 dollars to pay for them.
