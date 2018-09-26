Ocean Springs bar murder suspect arrested in Illinois

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at an Ocean Springs bar was arrested just north of Chicago.
Deputies there arrested DeShaude Jones, as confirmed by an officer at the Lake County jail in Illinois.
That officer also confirmed Jones' birth date as one given to WLOX News Now by Ocean Springs police, and said Jones was wanted out of Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
Police have been searching for Jones since September 15, when investigators say surveillance video showed Jones firing a gun and Troy Taylor in the parking lot of Kahuna’s Bar and Grill in the early morning hours. Taylor soon was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials in Illinois say Jones has a court hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, but noted that Jones did not appear to be charged with a crime in Illinois.
