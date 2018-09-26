MISSING AND ENDANGERED: Mother, 2 kids last seen Sept. 13

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A mother and her two children are missing, says the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Trenea Mellion, 28, and her two children, Z’Nya Mellion, 8-year-old female, and DeLawrence Mellion, 3-year-old male, were last seen on September 13 at 700 N 17th St.
Officials say Trenea has a medical condition and is off her medication. She is driving a burgundy 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan with Louisiana license plate 563 AQT.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 225-389-5000.
