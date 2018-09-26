$55 million school bond should not cost HARCO taxpayers much

The school district expects the new bond for the upgrades and construction to be paid off over the next 20 years based on current sources of income available in the district and anticipated growth in the future. That’s just another way of saying they expect to pull the money from new business and and people moving into the county. The district recently paid off a debt, and officials say it will apply those funds to the new debt. All of these details come together in hopes of no tax increases if things go as planned.