Man arrested during Biloxi traffic stop, driving stolen vehicle

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police arrested 36-year-old Richard Lamar Englebert of Winona, MS for Receiving/Possessimg Stolen Property.
Police performed a traffic stop on Englebert on September 17. He was taken into custody after police discovered he had warrants out for his arrest.
It was later discovered the vehicle Englebert was driving had been stolen from a residence in the 100 block of 1st Street in Biloxi. He was arrested on that charge at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.
Englebert is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.