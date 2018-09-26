Long Beach group shows support for officers with prayer

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - There was a huge show of support for law enforcement as people gathered to pray for Long Beach police and officers everywhere on Wednesday.
It’s called “See You at the Station,” similar to the annual student-led prayer event “See You at the Pole.” A woman in Texas started the movement in 2015, encouraging others to do the same. It was a quick event, no longer than 15 minutes, but the turnout was notable.
Michele Ponte jumped on board to bring it to the Coast. “This is just a very small appreciation that we could do for them. We can’t go out and protect them physically, but we can protect them with prayer," said organizer Michele Ponte.
It’s a small gesture that means a great deal to these officers. In 1998, two Long Beach officers were killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.
“It can happen here, it has happened here," said Chief Billy Seal, while talking to the crowd, "And so, we appreciate the prayers, the daily prayers, not just today.”
The event brought together those of all religions and backgrounds for one common goal.
“I think it brings the community together, helps us to know one another and to know that we’re all supporting our police officers. That is so needed in today’s world," said Gayle Nolan.
It also brought out people of all ages, including Blake Shaw, whose dad is a police officer.
“It felt good to me. Nice that they’re thinking about what my dad does, and what everybody does for a living. It’s really dangerous, but they’re all brave people and its what they do for a living," said Shaw.
This is the third year for “See You at the Station” in Long Beach. Ponte plans to continue it every year.
