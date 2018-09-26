Higher rain chances during the week but chances decrease this weekend

The rain will stick with us, so keep your rain gear hand through the end of the week. We will see rain chances decrease into the weekend and next week, as we welcome our thousands of cruisers to the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast.
A front in the Midwest is heading this way, but it will stall and keep us in the warm and humid air mass with abundant moisture to fuel our showers and thunderstorms. We are expecting one to three inches of rain with some isolated higher totals for the rest of the week.
In the tropics, we’re watching a few systems. The remnants of Kirk could regenerate as it moves toward the Caribbean. Post-Tropical Leslie is expected to stay out to sea. The cluster off the east coast has a 50% chance for development.