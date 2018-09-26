Gulfport searching for arson suspect after car fire

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police officers are looking for a man wanted in connection to a Tuesday arson.
Terquarian Lewis, 26, is wanted after intentionally setting a 2001 Lexus ES300 on fire Tuesday, according to police. Officers, as well as Gulfport Fire and detectives, responded to the vehicle fire around 6 a.m. in the 3300 block of 39th Avenue.
Police believe the incident is part of an ongoing domestic dispute between Lewis and a woman.
Lewis is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Lewis please contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
