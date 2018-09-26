Coast schools schedule makeup days after Hurricane Gordon closures

Coast school districts announced make-up dates for days lost during Hurricane Gordon.
September 25, 2018 at 9:58 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 9:58 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School disctricts across the Gulf Coast have made changes to academic schedules to make up for days lost because of Hurricane Gordon.

Make-up days have been announced after schools shut down for two days in anticipation of the storm. Although there was no major damage in South Mississippi, school districts cancelled classes as a precaution.

Check below to see the make-up dates for your school district:

Ocean Springs: Two days will be removed two days from the Thanksgiving break, with classes scheduled on November 19-20. November 20 will be a 60 percent day for students and a professional development day for staff.

Moss Point: October 8-9, which were originally planned as part of a fall break.

Jackson County: December 20, originally planned as the first day of the Christmas break. The September 5 hurricane cancellation will not be made up, instead classified as an administrative leave day with pay for all employees.

Pascagoula-Gautier: October 15, and awaiting a response to a request to have the second day forgiven by the MDE. If that request is rejected, the second day will be made up March 22.

Biloxi: January 7 and April 18

Gulfport: October 8 and January 4

Long Beach: School board voted no makeup days needed, but if the state directs them to makeup the days, the district will set dates.

Pass Christian: October 9-10

Hancock County: October 5 and October 8

Bay Waveland: October 5 and October 8

More school districts will be added as details become available.

