Coast schools schedule makeup days after Hurricane Gordon closures

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - School disctricts across the Gulf Coast have made changes to academic schedules to make up for days lost because of Hurricane Gordon.
Make-up days have been announced after schools shut down for two days in anticipation of the storm. Although there was no major damage in South Mississippi, school districts cancelled classes as a precaution.
Check below to see the make-up dates for your school district:
Ocean Springs: Two days will be removed two days from the Thanksgiving break, with classes scheduled on November 19-20. November 20 will be a 60 percent day for students and a professional development day for staff.
Moss Point: October 8-9, which were originally planned as part of a fall break.
Jackson County: December 20, originally planned as the first day of the Christmas break. The September 5 hurricane cancellation will not be made up, instead classified as an administrative leave day with pay for all employees.
Pascagoula-Gautier: October 15, and awaiting a response to a request to have the second day forgiven by the MDE. If that request is rejected, the second day will be made up March 22.
Biloxi: January 7 and April 18
Gulfport: October 8 and January 4
Long Beach: School board voted no makeup days needed, but if the state directs them to makeup the days, the district will set dates.
Pass Christian: October 9-10
Hancock County: October 5 and October 8
Bay Waveland: October 5 and October 8
More school districts will be added as details become available.
