Biloxi firefighters raising money to help NC first responders

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A group of volunteers from the Biloxi Fire Department and the Biloxi Fire Museum are heading to North Carolina to help first responders in Northeast and Warsaw, NC recover from Hurricane Florence, and you can help.
“Floodwaters reached the tops of houses, and most everyone is displaced,” said Assistant Fire Chief Lee Graham of Warsaw. “Of the 30 firefighters, 25 of them lost their homes.”
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney remembers the days after Hurricane Katrina ripped apart South Mississippi. After working 16 days straight, he recalls the day he finally got to go home and check on his own house. When he arrived, he found the downed trees had been removed, his roof was patched, and a generator was in place on his back porch.
“If you’ve ever been through a disaster like this, this was the greatest gift I could have gotten,” Chief Boney recalled.
That work on Chief Boney’s home was done by a group of Iowa firefighters who came to South Mississippi specifically to help other first responders with their recovery. The Biloxi firefighters will now team up with that same crew from New Sharon, Iowa to make the trip to North Carolina to pay it forward.
“Our primary mission is to assist first responders gut-out or repair their homes that were damaged by the hurricane,” Boney said. “They have already started a list of recipients and I’m told the list is growing by the hour. We will assist anyone in the stricken area, but our focus will be on the first responders.”
The Fire Museum Disaster Fund will pay for all travel, food and living arrangements through donations. If you’d like to make a monetary donation, the department has set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $10,000: https://www.gofundme.com/uakgv-hurricane-florence-relief
"We will be renting a piece of equipment that cost about $1,500 a week that will enable us to remove trees and other debris. We need money to help pay for that. We don’t need any clothing or other relief supplies," Boney said.
The firefighters are also accepting donations of gift cards from Walmart, Lowe’s, or Home Depot. They can be dropped off at any Biloxi fire station.
The group is currently planning to depart October 1st for 7-10 days.
“A crew of six to eight will be leaving Biloxi Monday morning at 5 a.m. and drive 11 hours to Warsaw,” Boney said. “We will link up with our partners from New Sharon, Iowa who plan to have a six-man crew who will drive over on Sunday.”
