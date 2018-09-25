President Trump to campaign for Hyde-Smith in DeSoto County

The President will be campaigning in Southaven

By ShaCamree Gowdy | September 25, 2018 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 4:30 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - President Donald Trump will be in Mississippi, on October 2 to campaign for Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Trump was originally scheduled to come to the Capital City on September 14, but had to reschedule.

“I am honored that the President was able to reschedule his visit to Mississippi to show his support for our state and to campaign on my behalf," said Senator Hyde-Smith. "It has been a privilege to back his ‘America First’ agenda, and I look forward to welcoming him to DeSoto County.”

Source: Cindy Hyde-Smith Campaign
According to the office of Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, President Trump endorsed the candidate on August 23.

You can register here to get tickets for the rally.

