Another day of numerous showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s again.
Some localities may see several storms pass in a short time, causing ponding of water to nuisance flooding in poor drainage areas.
Our local pattern will be on the wet side this week with scattered to numerous thunderstorms each day as a cold front sweeps across the Southeast. This front may bring drier cooler conditions to northern parts of the state. But, the cooler air is not expected to reach here on the coast.
In the tropics, continuing to track Leslie which remains no threat to the Gulf Coast. There are also three other areas to watch that could become depressions or storms this week. Hurricane season ends November 30th.