Numerous showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday

Another day of numerous showers and thunderstorms across the South Mississippi area. A few of the thunderstorms may be capable of producing gusty winds, dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. Some localities may see several storms pass in a short time, causing ponding of water and possibly nuisance flooding in poor drainage areas. Today’s high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s again.
Our local pattern will be on the wet side this week with scattered to numerous thunderstorms each day as a cold front sweeps across the Southeast. This front may bring drier and cooler conditions to northern parts of the state. But, the cooler air is not expected to reach here on the coast.
In the tropics, continuing to track Leslie which remains no threat to the Gulf Coast. There are also three other areas to watch that could become depressions or storms this week. Hurricane season ends November 30th.