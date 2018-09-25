WATCH LIVE: Gulf Coast Idol auditions kick off in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The next American Idol could be right here in South Mississippi. The winner of WLOX’s Gulf Coast Idol competition will win a Silver Ticket to skip the lines and perform for American Idol executive producers - and possibly the judges.
Tonight is the first round of auditions at IP Resort in Biloxi. You can watch the auditions live right here on WLOX.com. We’ll also stream a backstage camera live on our Gulf Coast Weekend Facebook page for reactions as the contestants step off the stage.
If you missed the first round of auditions, a second round will be held October 9, 2018. Find more information on how to register here>> https://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/enter-gulf-coast-idol-2018/
The top ten from both try-outs will be selected and will compete on October 16 7pm - 10pm. One Gulf Coast Idol will then be selected that night. The public is invited to all the auditions.
A “Fan Favorite” will be chosen from the remaining Top Ten by voting on Gulf Coast Weekend after they are announced. That winner will receive $2,500 and a “staycation” at IP Resort.
