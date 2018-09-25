Food vendor fired after video appears to show him spitting on pizza

DETROIT (WDIV/CNN) - A food vendor at the Detroit Tigers baseball stadium is expected to face charges after video appeared to show him spitting on the crust of a customer’s pizza before adding the other ingredients.
The Friday incident at Detroit’s Comerica Park was filmed by the unnamed employee’s coworker Quinell May, who told the manager what happened and posted the video to social media.
“He was angry because the supervisor kept yelling at him, and he was like, ‘I’m going to spit in the customer’s pizza.’ And I’m like, ‘What?’” said May about the incident.
The video appears to show the coworker do exactly that: spit on a pizza he was preparing for a customer, then scoop pizza sauce over the spit.
Both workers were ultimately fired. The food company says the termination of May was a coincidence, not retaliation.
May was told he was being sent home for taking too long to use the bathroom. He, however, has some questions and alleges he was told to delete the video.
"Why should I be fired for showing the truth? Now, I feel like they wanted me to sweep it under the rug or ‘Hey, OK, don’t tell anybody.’ But no, they need to know. What if it was your mama or somebody who ate the pizza, somebody in your family? You’d want them to know what was going on,” May said.
In a statement, food company Detroit Sport Service said no one acting in an official work capacity asked May to remove the video. They also said information regarding the incident was passed to the Detroit Police Department.
The police are investigating.
