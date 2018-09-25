Biloxi High students loving life with laptops

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi High School students are taking another step into the world of online education as they each receive laptops set up with a Google-based platform.
By the end of the week, every student at Biloxi High will have a Google Chromebook laptop to use at home and in class throughout the year.
“A lot of teachers use Google Classroom, so if a student is absent, they can automatically look at home what assignments are that they missed. They can look at their notes, they can check their grades,” said Misty Spencer, Biloxi High School assistant principal.
The laptops are also a lifesaver for instructors like Kelsey Bush who say it’s almost like teaching online courses, except in this case, the students are right there in class.
“It allows us to see the student responses in real time. A lot of times if students have questions, they may feel like they’re not getting their questions answered right away, but that’s another way we can go in and make changes without being right next to them,” Bush said.
Since everything is online, from class assignments to lectures and projects, the old excuse about the “dog ate my homework” just doesn’t fly anymore.
"You don’t have to worry about losing a paper or losing an assignment. It’s online and you can have a receipt of when it was posted, when it was turned in, everything,” Spencer said.
The Google Chromebooks are also issued with firewalls that prevent students from getting hacked and limit access to certain areas of the internet.
