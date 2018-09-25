Bay St. Louis man dies from multiple gunshots

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis investigators spent the overnight hours searching for evidence linked to a deadly gun battle.
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk confirmed to WLOX News Now Raymond Estapa died around 1:00 a.m. from multiple gunshot wounds.
The 36-year-old was discovered near a porch on Ulman Avenue in Bay St. Louis. Estapa lived in the Bay, but the coroner said Ulman Avenue was not his home address.
Police did not return overnight phone calls to share information about their investigation into Estapa’s death. Once investigators are able to answer questions, we’ll update this story.
