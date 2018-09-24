Voter registration sites are open across the Coast as deadline approaches

If you want to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 6, 2018, you will need to be registered by the first week of October. Other ways you can register are by submitting an application at the county circuit clerk’s office. Those in-person applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. You can also mail an application to the county circuit clerk’s office. Those applications must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.