Voter registration sites are open across the Coast as deadline approaches

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - Election season is fast approaching and that means a push to get people across the state registered to vote. Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day so groups across South Mississippi are setting up to help register anyone who wants to vote this November.
According to the national website, millions of Americans are unable to vote each Election Day because they miss the deadline to register. At least four sites will be available Tuesday to make it easier for people to head to the polls.
- The NAACP is hosting two events in South Mississippi to get people registered. The first is being held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Isaiah Fredericks Center, located at 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Gulfport. The second event is from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Frank Gruich Center, located at 591 Howard Ave. in Biloxi.
- Two Coast advocacy groups are joining forces to register voters. Disability Rights Mississippi and Climb CDC are hosting a voter registration event at the Climb CDC event center, which is located at 1316 30th Ave. in Gulfport.
- In Jackson County, the League of Women Voters is hosting a voter registration event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint.
If you want to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 6, 2018, you will need to be registered by the first week of October. Other ways you can register are by submitting an application at the county circuit clerk’s office. Those in-person applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. You can also mail an application to the county circuit clerk’s office. Those applications must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.
If you do not have your voter registration application in by those deadlines, you will not be able to vote in the November general election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
If you do not have a Mississippi-issued driver’s license or state ID, or if you do not have a social security number, you will need to mail in the voter registration application with a current and valid photo ID or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document that shows your name and address in the county you are trying to register to vote in.
You may not register to vote if you have been convicted in a Mississippi state court of any of the following crimes: voter fraud, murder, rape, bribery, theft, arson, obtaining money or goods under false pretense, perjury, forgery, embezzlement, bigamy, armed robbery, extortion, felony bad check, felony shoplifting, larceny, receiving stolen property, robbery, timber larceny, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, statutory rape, carjacking or larceny under lease or rental agreement.
For more information and frequently asked questions, or to download and print out the voter registration application, visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website HERE. You can also use that same application to submit a name or address change if you previously registered.
National Voter Registration Day is held on the fourth Tuesday every September and is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.