Voter registration drives to be held on MS college campuses

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Student leaders at Mississippi’s eight public universities are holding voter registration drives in the coming days to encourage their fellow students to get out and vote.
The deadline to register to vote in November’s general election is fast approaching. The deadline to register in person is Oct. 8. The deadline to register by mail in Oct. 9.
The Student Body Presidents’ Council, which is made up of student body presidents from the eight universities, is organizing the registration drives to promote the vote among students.
The drives coincide with National Voter Registration day, which is Tuesday.
Below is a list of the dates, times and locations for the voter registration drives:
Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Alcorn State University: Clinton Bristow Dining Facility
- Delta State University: Student Union
- Jackson State University: Student Center
- Mississippi State University: Drill Field
- Mississippi University for Women: Hogarth Cafeteria
- Mississippi Valley State University: Vendor’s Square, Jacob Aron Student Union
- University of Mississippi: Business Row
- University of Mississippi Medical Center:
- September 25: Old School of Medicine Foyer
- September 26: Student Union
Tuesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- University of Southern Mississippi (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.): Century Park South Breezeway, Thad Cochran Center, Cook Library Plaza, Liberal Arts Building, Asbury Hall, and Scianna Hall
The Student Body Presidents’ Council has been working with local circuit clerks to train volunteers to assist students with registration.
The drives can be promoted through social media using the hashtag #MyVoteMatters.
