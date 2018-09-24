36th annual Chefs of the Coast offers taste of coast cuisine

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - There was just about any kind of food you can imagine at the 36th annual Chefs of the Coast showcase at the Coast Coliseum.
Up to 17 restaurants were on hand with an assortment of appetizers, entrees and desserts. Mississippi Coast Restaurant and Beverage Association President Chef Danie says it’s a way to showcase the amazing talents on the gulf coast.
"At the restaurant association it's super important for us to highlight any new restaurants coming in as well as to honor our restaurants who have been here forever," said Danie. "Because those new guys, that's our future. These are new people in the industry and we want to do whatever we can to help them and to grow our business here on the gulf coast."
Chef Rob Stinson has been taking part in Chefs of the Coast for 16 years.
"I think the nice part is that restaurants may come and go but the event will always stay the same," Stinson said. "It's there for the public to enjoy."
While the set up may have looked similar to years past, there was something new for visitors this year.
"We have three groups here and they're competing from three different high schools in the area and they are our up and coming chefs," said Chef Danie.
A cooking competition with teams from St. Martin, Biloxi, and Gulfport high schools highlighted the shifting theme for Chefs of the Coast in the future. “We are changing the focus a little bit of Chefs of the Coast to focus more on culinary education and promoting culinary education in this area, and supporting our students,” Danie said.
In the competition, the students were given a mandatory ingredients like red fish, and then given the option to use a community pantry to create a main dish.
"They're working with a local chef," said Danie. "And that chef is helping to guide them but the chef's not allowed to do anything so they're putting out the dishes themselves. Four dishes, three for the judges and one for a presentation."
Both Chef Danie and Stinson believe this annual event is imperative to showing residents and visitors alike what the coast has to offer.
Biloxi High School was the winner of the inaugural cooking competition.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.