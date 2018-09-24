‘Swim In for Autism’ provides splash of fun

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - It was a splash of fun that also provided much needed networking and emotional support.
On Sunday, the ninth annual Swim in for Autism was hosted by the Mississippi Centers for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities at the YMCA in Ocean Springs.
It brought plenty of smiles for those taking the plunge.
Jodie Turnage’s 5-year-old daughter, Ansley, is on the severe end of the autistic spectrum. “She doesn’t speak. She’s non-verbal,” she said. “She doesn’t know how to show affection as well as other people. She does have outbursts more than normal kids do.”
However, Turnage said this is her daughter’s normal world. “Honestly, it’s day-to-day with us. She’s my first and only kid. I don’t know anything else.”
While this is a personal journey, there are others walking the same path, or in this case, swimming in the same pool.
“You wouldn’t believe the amount of reassurance it gives you to know that there is help,” Turnage said. “There are people out there.”
The “Swim In” brought more than 100 children and their parents. It has proven to be a good way to introduce recreational activities. And it gives parents a chance to relax and network with others in the same situation.
“Being able to have access to things like this is easier than trying to go out and telling everybody, ‘My son has autism. Do you know anybody?’ You know, surely somebody knows somebody,” said Cassi Wallace. “But, it just makes it easier to get together and to meet other parents that are like-minded.”
Wallace’s son, Liam, will soon be 13. She said that while his behavior is an issue, she wouldn’t have it any other way. “He has made me so much aware of the world around us and what we can do to make things better.”
Dr. Alfred McNair, founder and president of MCARDD, said the event is part of a growing network of help. “Just at the center, we see about 80 autistic kids every week,” he said. “We’ve recently got involved with the public school systems in Pascagoula, Ocean Springs and looking at the system in Biloxi, so it’s kind of mushrooming.”
There are about 3,000 children with autism on the Mississippi Coast and between 16,000 and 17,000 in the state.
The Swim In provides more than just a one-time good time, said honorary board member Donald Johnson. “By having this swim in, we are showing the autistic children that they do have a future and that they can be helped," he said.
