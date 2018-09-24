Scattered showers and storms continue today

More rain is on the way today! Scattered showers and storms will continue into the afternoon and evening. It won’t be a total washout, but areas could pick up a half inch to an inch in some of these storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
A few showers and storms may linger into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
More showers and storms are expected on Tuesday with highs in the 80s. A cold front stalling to our north on Wednesday and Thursday will bring more widespread showers and storms. Unfortunately, the cold front will not pass through us, so we’ll remain in the 80s for highs.
We’re watching the remnants of Kirk and Subtropical Storm Leslie, but neither are threats to the Gulf. There are two other disturbances in the Atlantic, but they are also not a threat to the Gulf.
