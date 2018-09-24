Red Cross holds blood drives for Hurricane Florence relief

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The American Red Cross is holding several blood drives across south Mississippi to Hurricane Florence. Volunteers are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to care for patients in the storm’s path and across the country. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.
“Natural disasters like hurricanes can disrupt blood drives and prevent donors from giving, but hospital patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.
Below is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities from Sept. 20-Oct. 15:
Biloxi
9/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd
10/9/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MGCCC - NURSING, 19330 HIGHWAY 67
10/14/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church-, 8343 Woolmarket Road
Gulfport
9/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Blue Cliff, 12251 Bernard Parkway
9/26/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hancock Bank Gulfport Main, 2510 14th Street
9/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Gulfport, 2301 15th St
9/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12290 DePew Road
10/5/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Navy Federal Credit Union Gulfport Crossroads, 15214 Crossroads Parkway
10/8/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lowes Gulfport, 2151 John Hill Boulevard
Waveland
9/30/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Clare Parish, 236 S. Beach Blvd
10/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walmart, Hwy 90
10/4/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Young Mens Business Club, Young Mens Business Club, Dantzler Street
Pass Christian
10/6/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln Delisle Road
10/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walmart, Hwy 90
Vancleave
10/10/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vancleave High School, 12424 Highway 57
Moss Point
