Red Cross holds blood drives for Hurricane Florence relief

Red Cross holds blood drives for Hurricane Florence relief
Thousands of lifesaving blood donations have gone uncollected due to drive cancellations forced by the hurricane, but patients still need critical medical care
September 23, 2018 at 10:17 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 10:17 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The American Red Cross is holding several blood drives across south Mississippi to Hurricane Florence. Volunteers are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to care for patients in the storm’s path and across the country. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.

“Natural disasters like hurricanes can disrupt blood drives and prevent donors from giving, but hospital patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.

For more information, visit redcross.org.

Below is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities from Sept. 20-Oct. 15:

Biloxi

9/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd

10/9/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MGCCC - NURSING, 19330 HIGHWAY 67

10/14/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church-, 8343 Woolmarket Road

Gulfport

9/26/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Blue Cliff, 12251 Bernard Parkway

9/26/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hancock Bank Gulfport Main, 2510 14th Street

9/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Methodist Gulfport, 2301 15th St

9/27/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12290 DePew Road

10/5/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Navy Federal Credit Union Gulfport Crossroads, 15214 Crossroads Parkway

10/8/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lowes Gulfport, 2151 John Hill Boulevard

Waveland

9/30/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saint Clare Parish, 236 S. Beach Blvd

10/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walmart, Hwy 90

10/4/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Young Mens Business Club, Young Mens Business Club, Dantzler Street

Pass Christian

10/6/2018: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln Delisle Road

10/11/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walmart, Hwy 90

Vancleave

10/10/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vancleave High School, 12424 Highway 57

Moss Point

10/4/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Young Mens Business Club, Young Mens Business Club, Dantzler Street

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.