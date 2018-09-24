Police in GA discover drugs shaped like cartoon characters

HAPEVILLE, GA (RNN) – Police in metro Atlanta are warning their community after confiscating drugs that might tempt a much younger audience.
The Hapeville Police Department posted pictures on Facebook that showed pills shaped like popular cartoon characters, including Homer Simpson, Hello Kitty and Minions, and cannabis lollipops.
“The pills and lollipops are designed to look like candy,” police said. “Parents, teachers and coaches please make our young people aware of these dangers.”
