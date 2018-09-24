One teen sought, one in custody after safe recovered from Biloxi waters

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - One man is in custody and another is sought in connection to a residential burglary out of George County.
Ashton Lee Menefee, 18, of Saucier, was arrested on a charge of burglary and is held on a $20,000 bond.
Authorities are still searching fore Keilien Andreus Hawkins, 19, of Biloxi.
The burglary happened Aug. 21 in the Merrill community, Sheriff Keith Havard said. Items stolen included a safe, jewelry, firearms and electronics.
With the help of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and E & M Towing and Recovery, the stolen safe was recovered from the water surrounding the old Broadwater Marina on U.S. 90 in Biloxi.
Havard said Hawkins may have connections in the Waveland area.
Anyone with information concerning this crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.