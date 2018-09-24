MHP: Multiple accidents on interstate; 2 involving law enforcement

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - Multiple accidents are being reported on Interstate 10, including two separate crashes that involved a state trooper and a Gulfport police officer.
According to Chase Elkins with Mississippi Highway Patrol, a state trooper was responding to a crash near the Canal Road exit in Harrison County when his car was rear-ended. Gulfport Police were also working a crash when an officer was involved in a collision. It’s unclear if anyone was injured in either of those crashes.
Gautier Police are also busy working an accident that led to a vehicle fire. That happened just before 7 a.m. near exit 61, which is the Gautier-Vancleave Road exit. The vehicle could be seen from a traffic camera fully engulfed in flames. Those flames are now out but smoke still remains in the area. No details are available yet on what caused the accident or whether anyone was injured. Traffic is moving but it is doing so slowly.
MHP tells us that other accidents have been reported from mile marker 27, which is near Long Beach, to exit 57 in Jackson County. To keep an eye on real-time traffic conditions, you can visit the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic website by clicking HERE.
We will update this story with new information once we learn more.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.