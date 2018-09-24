MHP: Multiple accidents on interstate; 2 involving law enforcement

Gautier Police are also busy working an accident that led to a vehicle fire. That happened just before 7 a.m. near exit 61, which is the Gautier-Vancleave Road exit. The vehicle could be seen from a traffic camera fully engulfed in flames. Those flames are now out but smoke still remains in the area. No details are available yet on what caused the accident or whether anyone was injured. Traffic is moving but it is doing so slowly.