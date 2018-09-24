Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms

Rain gear will likely be used today, but maybe not for the whole day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers and thunderstorms. There will be some rain-free breaks throughout the day.
A few of today’s thunderstorms may be capable of producing gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and heavy downpours. Isolated heavy rainfall could result in the localized flooding of low lying and urban areas. New rain amounts of a half-inch to one inch are expected, with isolated higher amounts possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
Our local pattern will be on the wet side this week with scattered to numerous thunderstorms each day as a cold front sweep across the Southeast. This front may bring drier cooler conditions to northern parts of the state. But, the cooler air is not expected to reach here on the coast.
In the tropics, continuing to track Kirk and Leslie in the Atlantic which remain no threat to the Gulf Coast for now. There are also two other areas to watch that could become depressions or storms this week. Hurricane season ends November 30th.