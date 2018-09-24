Local developer working to bring upscale hotel to Bay St. Louis

The developer is looking to make the project happen by participating in the Mississippi Tourism Rebate Program. An attorney for the developer, P.J. Mauffray, says that inspired a bigger project - in turn, a bigger impact for the city - to meet the program requirements. And to do so, the developer needs the city’s support. Councilman Larry Smith is a firm advocate of the hotel, which is expected to create 127 construction-related jobs, and 50 full time jobs.