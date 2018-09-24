Jackson County teens accused of burglarizing three businesses

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Two teenagers from Jackson County are facing charges after reportedly breaking into multiple businesses over the weekend.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the two 17-year-old boys, who live in Escatawpa, stole a safe, jewelry, cigarettes, and various other merchandise from the two businesses. The sheriff did not state what businesses were robbed, only that they were located in Escatawpa.
Investigators were able to recover all of the stolen items, said the sheriff, adding that the items valued around $3,000.
The teens were arrested Sunday and are charged with three counts each of commercial burglary. Because they are minors, their names have not been released to the public. They will go before a Jackson County Youth Court Judge.
