Gulfport Chick-fil-A announces remodel, store closing

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Chick-fil-A lovers in Gulfport will have to feed their chicken cravings elsewhere starting this weekend.
The Facebook page for the Chick-fil-A in Gulfport on U.S. 49 announced Monday the restaurant will undergo remodeling and close after lunch on Friday, Sept. 28.
“Chick-fil-A in Gulfport will be getting a complete remodel with a Double covered Drive Thru, Larger kitchen that will help us get the delicious food out even quicker, a beautiful dining room, and more!!”
The Gulfport location is expected to reopen around the second week of November, according to the Facebook post.
Chick-fil-A also has locations in Edgewater Mall in Biloxi and in D’Iberville on Promenade Parkway. Those should remain open at normal operating hours.
