Gulfport Chick-fil-A announces remodel, store closing

Gulfport Chick-fil-A announces remodel, store closing
A Gulfport Chick-fil-A announced a store closure for restaurant remodeling beginning Friday, Sept. 28. The restaurant is expected to reopen mid-November. (Photo source: Chick-fil-A)
September 24, 2018 at 1:09 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 1:10 PM

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Chick-fil-A lovers in Gulfport will have to feed their chicken cravings elsewhere starting this weekend.

The Facebook page for the Chick-fil-A in Gulfport on U.S. 49 announced Monday the restaurant will undergo remodeling and close after lunch on Friday, Sept. 28.

Good Morning to all of our Chick-fil-A Gulfport guests! We have some exciting news to share with yall!! Chick-fil-A...

Posted by Chick-fil-A Gulfport on Monday, September 24, 2018

“Chick-fil-A in Gulfport will be getting a complete remodel with a Double covered Drive Thru, Larger kitchen that will help us get the delicious food out even quicker, a beautiful dining room, and more!!”

The Gulfport location is expected to reopen around the second week of November, according to the Facebook post.

Chick-fil-A also has locations in Edgewater Mall in Biloxi and in D’Iberville on Promenade Parkway. Those should remain open at normal operating hours.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.