WLOX Editorial: Cruisin’ with a view

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - We think a drive along the Mississippi Gulf Coast may be among the best beach drives in the Southeast. Where else can you drive more than 30 miles and never lose sight of the beach or the water?
Sure there are plenty of places that have prettier water. But far too many of those beaches are littered with high rise condominium buildings between the beach drive and the beach. The result: no cruisin' with a view.
In about a week, thousands of drivers of classic and antique cars will descend on the Mississippi coast and tens of thousands will come to see Cruisin' the Coast. It’s the 22nd annual event and has a big positive economic impact on South Mississippi.
We hope you will welcome the cruisers and the viewers to what we think is the best place for Cruisin' with a view. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
