Scattered storms may produce heavy rain today

We are still going to be stuck in a summer-like pattern today. Highs will top out near 90, and we’ll see scattered showers and storms develop. The best chance of storms today is going to be west of I-59 thanks to a stalled front to the west. Some storms could produce heavy rain at times.
A few showers and storms may linger tonight, but most of us will dry off with lows in the mid 70s.
Scattered showers and storms are expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. A cold front trying to push south by Wednesday and Thursday will bring us more showers and storms. Depending on how much rain and cloud cover we see, highs may only reach the mid 80s by midweek.
