Ole Miss School of Journalism namesake requests name be removed from school

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The namesake of the Ole Miss School of Journalism requested his name be removed from the school after a controversial Facebook post.
Earlier this week, Ed Meek posted photos of two Ole Miss students on Facebook that many said had racist undertones, sparking backlash from many on campus.
Saturday night, Meek appologized for the post and announced that he's asked the university to remove his name.
Earlier this week, Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter laid out the long process required to rename a school.
You can read Meek's post below:
Vitter released the following statement in response to Meek’s request:
