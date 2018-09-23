Ocean Springs Octoberfest raises money for Mary C.

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - It may be September, but that’s close enough for Octoberfest. And Saturday’s fun in Ocean Springs put a Southern twist on the popular German celebration.
David Holt in Gulfport came dressed for the occasion. And he came ready for the main attraction.
“Beer is yummy,” he said with a laugh. “It’s good for you. It’s liquid bread.”
And there was plenty of beer for even the most discerning taste buds. More than 20 craft beers were on tap and in the bottle.
It was a long time coming for event chair Connie Moran.
“We thought with all the great new craft beers along the Coast and from Mobile to New Orleans, why not have an Octoberfest?” she said.
Moran has been to the original celebration.
“The Munich Octoberfest is a lot of fun. Lots of family activities,” she said. “We thought that would be a perfect event for the lawn of the Mary C.”
Likewise, Brian Biller has also had the German experience.
“I was in Munich when I was stationed in Germany, and so I've been to the actual Octoberfest,” he said. “But this is great. I’m glad they’re doing something like this here.”
But it wasn’t just about the beer. The music - while more Americana than German - filled the grounds and got people up and moving.
And cigars? German or not, a nice fit for the occasion.
Unicorns? More from western Asia. But, who cares? They’re cute.
And the artwork, definitely South Mississippi. But the cultural diversity was a good mix.
“I just think it’s a really good event for families,” said Amy Gandy of Ocean Springs. “It’s really good for children. First thing I noticed was how many activities there were for the children, like horseback riding and face painting. Just fun. It’s family. But then the music is real creative, and just an awesome group I’m listening to. I’m having a great time.”
The money raised goes to support the programs at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center for Arts and Education.
