Multicultural Festival offers glimpse into cultures from around the world

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Cultures from around the world were on display in Biloxi Saturday. The Multicultural Festival returned to the Biloxi Town Green.
Dozens of vendors teamed up with the city of Biloxi to give residents a taste of dishes from around the world including Mexican, Vietnamese, German, and American cuisine.
There was also live music from around the world, and a traditional Vietnamese dragon dance.
Councilman Felix Gines says the annual festival shows just how diverse the city of Biloxi can be.
“We’re just honored to have another successful year. The church groups came on out,” Gines said. “So, we’re just thrilled to continue this process, and we look forward to next year and doing the same thing. It means that Biloxi is great. Biloxi welcomes all. Biloxi is a building community. And Biloxi is a great place to stay.”
The festival also included a number of booths selling clothing and other items from other cultures.
