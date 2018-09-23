Local ‘Little Free Garden’ expands

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs couple who created the first Little Free Garden in the state of Mississippi has expanded.
We first introduced you to Gary and Kate Bachman on September 2. The two built a two foot, by four foot garden in their front yard as part of the nationwide Little Free Garden effort. The idea is similar to the Little Free Library. You plant something, give something, take something, leave something.
The Bachmans have added a second garden to their neighborhood. It’s called 146B. They’re growing everything from cayenne and chives, to dill and parsley.
The owner chooses the size and what herbs to grow. There’s a $25 registration fee and you’ll get access to plans on how to build your garden, and what’s best during which season. You’ll also get an official emblem.
The Bachmans have a Facebook page for their Little Free Garden. Be sure to stop by and grab some local, homegrown goodies.
