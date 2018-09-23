Help is on the way: Gulfport church trains volunteers to deliver Florence donations

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - On the Gulf Coast, a Gulfport church is stepping in to make sure those victims have not only supplies, but also physical help.
The devastation of Hurricane Florence has left thousands along the East Coast in desperate need.
When First Baptist Church Gulfport decided to help Hurricane Florence victims, they decided to help big. Two 53 ft. trailers have been parked in the church parking lot since Thursday ready for community donations. The supplies will help those in the Chinquapin community in North Carolina, where more than 500 homes are underwater.
“We just want to get this to them as quickly as possible to help," said Eric Smith, Senior Associate Pastor at First Baptist Gulfport.
As of Sunday morning, only one trailer was a quarter of the way full. Organizers are hoping for some final generous blessings before sending the trailers to help those who helped the Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina.
“North Carolina, in particular, helped the Gulfport community to the tune of about 5 million dollars. They helped us get 700 homes repaired. They were here first and they were longest. We just want to be a part of helping them in their time of need," said Smith.
More than a dozen people showed up for disaster relief training with plans to also help repay the favor with their time and energy. The group learned how to effectively and safely assist in recovery efforts. The church will be one of many sending trained volunteers through the Gulf Coast Baptist Association.
“It gives us the opportunity to be the hands and feet of Christ. We want people to see Christ in us. That’s what motivates us," said GCBA Associate Missions Director Dionne Williams. He said over time, hundreds will go to the Carolinas to assist.
Volunteer Jamie Bates plans to be one of them. He’s no stranger to disaster relief. While he’s ready to tarp damaged roofs or mud-out homes, he’s also prepared to just be a listening ear.
“Sometimes you just need a shoulder to cry on. Sometimes it’s good to just be that person they can lean on," said Bates.
The church wrapped up its donation collection Sunday afternoon, but it is still accepting financial donations. To make a donation, visit the church website, or text the word RELIEF to (228) 265-5020 and follow the command prompts.
